Freestate Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,543 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. AT&T comprises about 0.4% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

