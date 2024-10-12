Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Raised by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $417,752,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,309 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $162,464,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

FCX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,415,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

