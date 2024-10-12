Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 386 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,761. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

