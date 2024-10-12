Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $90.63. Approximately 14,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.