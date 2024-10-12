Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Stake Boosted by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE India ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.