Foundation Resource Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for about 2.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.