Foundation Resource Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,088,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the period. Paramount Global comprises approximately 1.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 146.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 90,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Paramount Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 679,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 864,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 56,021 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 608,100 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

