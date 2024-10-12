Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTRE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortrea from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fortrea by 311.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 268,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 169,882 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortrea by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 367,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortrea by 466.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 67,865 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

