Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.64. 5,759,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 53,510,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

