FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.11 and last traded at $212.94. 2,906 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $211.86.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.26% of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

