Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0149

Flare (FLR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Flare has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $746.89 million and $3.18 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00253355 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,598,350,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,255,750,049 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,598,351,385.64346 with 50,255,750,049.26644 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01474432 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,440,388.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

