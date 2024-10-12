Flagshp Cmty Re Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$2.06. The firm had revenue of C$29.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

