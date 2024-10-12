First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 90.0% in September

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ FSZ traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

