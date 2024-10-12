First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

