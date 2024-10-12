First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.00. 862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $33.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

