First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Next Level Private LLC’s Largest Position

Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 6.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Next Level Private LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after acquiring an additional 687,098 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $27,049,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

