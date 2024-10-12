First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXO traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,649. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 575.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

