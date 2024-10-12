First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $65.92. 15,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 37,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $404.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2,306.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,762 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.