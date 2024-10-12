First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FTA traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $79.50. 50,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
