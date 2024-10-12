First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FTA traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $79.50. 50,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $21,948,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 176,714 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 45,908 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

