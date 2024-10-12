First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS opened at $31.93 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

