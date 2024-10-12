First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTGS. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 334,209 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000.

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

