First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.31 and last traded at $105.10, with a volume of 18682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.52.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

