First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $271.00 to $266.00. The stock had previously closed at $226.05, but opened at $220.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Solar shares last traded at $212.37, with a volume of 401,646 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on First Solar from $343.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.56 and a 200-day moving average of $221.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.