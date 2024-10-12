First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Amgen by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.30.

Shares of AMGN opened at $328.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.91%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

