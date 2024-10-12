First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 28,614 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 4.1% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

DSI opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $109.59.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

