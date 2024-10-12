First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,510,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,384,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 649,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 899,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

