First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 12 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $938.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $861.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $949.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.04.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

