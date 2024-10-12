First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 470 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,262,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $85,295,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,227,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

