Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.53. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 257.6% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 255,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

