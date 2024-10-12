Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,392,700 shares, a growth of 1,117.4% from the September 15th total of 1,593,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance

FGRRF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, engages in the development, production, and marketing of biometric systems and technologies in Sweden, France, Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies.

