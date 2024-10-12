Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,392,700 shares, a growth of 1,117.4% from the September 15th total of 1,593,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
FGRRF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
