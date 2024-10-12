Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

