Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 986 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:INDA opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.