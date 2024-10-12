Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54.

Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

