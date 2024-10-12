Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $9.57 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.