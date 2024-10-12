Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $350.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.86.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

