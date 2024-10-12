Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Shell by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 67,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Shell by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.