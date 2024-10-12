Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $955,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,230,000 after buying an additional 1,854,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,002 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

