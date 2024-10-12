Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 337.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $218.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.74%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

