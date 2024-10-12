Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 3,195 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.0% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 406.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 56,074 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

