Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSI stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

