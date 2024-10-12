Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 497.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAUG. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,183 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 453.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after buying an additional 952,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after buying an additional 351,687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 52.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 246,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UAUG stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

