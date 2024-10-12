Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 659 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.79 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

