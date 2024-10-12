Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $2,227,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Netflix by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $722.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

