Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 41,255 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,252,000 after buying an additional 1,876,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,029 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after buying an additional 1,019,861 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

