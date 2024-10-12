Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.12 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 45460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

