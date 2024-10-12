FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 321,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.8 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance

Shares of FIBRA Terrafina stock remained flat at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

