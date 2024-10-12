FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 321,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.8 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance
Shares of FIBRA Terrafina stock remained flat at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.90.
About FIBRA Terrafina
