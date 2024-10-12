Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,198,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $17,037,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 137,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

