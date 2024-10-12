Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LLY traded up $15.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $926.03. 1,231,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $880.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $908.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $851.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

