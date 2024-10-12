Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

