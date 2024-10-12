Fermata Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URNM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 581.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

